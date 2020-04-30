WB govt taking steps to bring back labourers, returnees can't enter containment zones: CS

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is taking necessary steps to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states, noting that the exercise has to be planned very carefully to ensure that the returnees do not set foot in the COVID-19 containment zones. State Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said the government is in touch with other states, from where the labourers would be returning and going back to, but the process has to be undertaken meticulously to ensure that there was no chance of virus transmission.

"There has to be planning at both ends. Those returning will have to undergo proper medical check-up. After entering the state, there will be another round of check-up. Then arrangements would be made to send them home. But none of the labourers would be allowed to enter the containment zones for the time being," Sinha said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently issued guidelines on the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. The West Bengal government has begun the process of bringing back nearly 3000 students stuck in Rajasthan's Kota - the coaching hub for medical and engineering aspirants.

Speaking on the Union government's decision to reopen India-Bangladesh border for the movement of cargo trucks, he said the state has a very vital role to play in the matter and it can enforce restrictions, if necessary, as per the guidelines of the Centre. "The state, if it wants, can enforce restrictions. We are looking into it," he said.

According to sources in the state government, who did not wish to be named, the state is not happy with the Centre's decision to reopen the border amid the lockdown.