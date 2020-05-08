Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo reinstates pay cut, introduces leave without pay program for senior employees from May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:01 IST
IndiGo reinstates pay cut, introduces leave without pay program for senior employees from May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo will cut salaries of senior employees from May onwards and also implement a "limited, graded leave without pay program" for them during May, June, and July, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Friday. The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the suspension of all commercial passenger flights during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country which began on March 25. Bookings for flights have been canceled till further orders.

"While we had paid employee salaries in full for March and April, I am afraid that we are left with no option but to implement the originally announced pay-cuts from May 2020," Dutta told employees in an email that was seen by PTI. IndiGo had announced pay cuts for its senior employees on March 19. However, it rolled back the decision on April 23 in deference to the "government's wishes".

On March 23, the Modi government had asked public and private sector companies not to cut salaries or lay off employees during the COVID-19 lockdown. In his email on Friday, Dutta said, "Also (to pay cuts), given the gradual build-up of capacity, I am afraid we have to take the additional painful step of implementing a limited, graded leave without pay program for May, June, and July." "This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to 5 days depending on the employee group. While doing so, we will make sure that Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce, will not be impacted," he said.

Dutta said, "As you all know, our operations have been pretty much grounded ever since March 25, 2020, except for a few rescue and cargo flights, resulting in practically no revenues since then." "Also, as and when we resume operations, it is likely that the airline will start with a much lower capacity initially and gradually build up capacity in succeeding months," he noted. On March 19, Dutta had announced that the airline was instituting pay cuts for senior employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the aviation industry hard. He had said he would take the highest cut of 25 percent.

"I am personally taking a 25 percent pay cut, SVPs (senior vice presidents) and above are taking 20 percent, VPs (vice presidents) and cockpit crew are taking a 15 percent pay cut, AVPs (assistant vice presidents), Bands D along with cabin crew will take 10 percent and Band Cs five percent," he had said. All Indian airlines have implemented cost-cutting measures like pay cuts during the last few weeks due to the drastic decline in revenue.

GoAir has sent the majority of its employees on leave without pay till May-end. Vistara has instituted a compulsory leave without pay for up to six days in April for its senior employees. In May and June, the same set of senior employees will go on leave without pay for up to four days each month.

AirAsia India has cut salaries of its senior employees by up to 20 percent, while Air India has cut salaries for its staff by 10 percent. SpiceJet has cut salaries of mid and senior-level employees by 10-30 percent.

As the majority of aircraft with Indian airlines are on the lease, they are currently seeking deferral of lease rentals by six months. While no commercial passenger flights can fly during the lockdown period, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism

European shares rose on Friday as signs of improving U.S.-China relations gave a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6, boosted by ...

'Saddened beyond words' about death of migrants on rail track, says president

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was saddened beyond words over the deaths of 16 migrant workers crushed by a goods train in Aurangabad in MaharashtraThe workers were walking along the tracks on their way to their homes in Madhya...

Cricket-Restarting game should not compromise its quality, says England's Root

England test captain Joe Root is keen to play international cricket this summer but not by compromising on quality of the game or its intensity, the 29-year-old has said. With professional cricket suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

World Bank approves USD 400 mn loan to help Afghanistan deal with COVID-19 crisis

The World Bank on Friday approved a USD 400 million grant to help Afghanistan sustain the pace of key economic and public finance reforms and support the country to manage current risks and uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 crisis. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020