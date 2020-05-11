Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special package for teachers in unaided institutions sought

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:32 IST
Special package for teachers in unaided institutions sought

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announce a special package for teachers working in private unaided educational institutions, who are in financial distress due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the JD(S) patriarch, appreciating the state government's functioning in addressing the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, complimented it for announcing a special package for the unorganised sector workers, whose daily life was affected by the lockdown.

"In the same way, teachers working in private sector are in financial distress due to the lockdown," Gowda said. Pointing out that the contributions of teachers working in unaided private educational institutions is huge in improving the quality of education, he said, "Due to the lockdown for the last two months, these educational institutions have faced financial stress and are facing problem in paying teachers. The main reason for this is non- payment of RTE dues by the education department." Gowda, in his letter, said the RTE dues of Rs 1,300 crore that were pending should be released immediately to address the financial distress faced by teachers.

He also sought financial assistance to bail out private unaided school and college managements. The Chief Minister should call a meeting of education minister and department officials and protect the interest of teachers, Gowda added.

The Yediyurappa government on Wednesday had announced announced Rs 1,610-crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the lockdown. The measures, announced as part of the package, included compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected.

The government had also announced one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000 each to over 11,000 cobbler-families in the state..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency

Ahmedabad, the second-worst affected city by COVID-19, has decided to go fully digital for all purchases, including home delivery orders, to prevent possible spread of the infection through currency notes. As part of the preparatory strateg...

UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official

The United Arab Emirates UAE is not currently planning to raise its value-added tax VAT rate of 5, the finance ministry said on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it was tripling its rate.Saudi Arabia earlier on Monday said that from July ...

Ex-servicemen join volunteers in reaching rations to tribals, stranded truckers

Lt Commander Satya retd. Indian Navy trekked for 14 hours in the toughest terrains of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu in April to take essential commodities to 230 families of a tribal community. He is not a lone fighter who is braving all ...

Global stocks mixed amid hopes for recovery from virus slump

Global stocks were mixed Monday as investors looked past dismal American jobs and other data toward hopes for a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. European markets opened down while most Asian markets advanced. Wall Street futur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020