Special package for teachers in unaided institutions sought

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announce a special package for teachers working in private unaided educational institutions, who are in financial distress due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the JD(S) patriarch, appreciating the state government's functioning in addressing the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, complimented it for announcing a special package for the unorganised sector workers, whose daily life was affected by the lockdown.

"In the same way, teachers working in private sector are in financial distress due to the lockdown," Gowda said. Pointing out that the contributions of teachers working in unaided private educational institutions is huge in improving the quality of education, he said, "Due to the lockdown for the last two months, these educational institutions have faced financial stress and are facing problem in paying teachers. The main reason for this is non- payment of RTE dues by the education department." Gowda, in his letter, said the RTE dues of Rs 1,300 crore that were pending should be released immediately to address the financial distress faced by teachers.

He also sought financial assistance to bail out private unaided school and college managements. The Chief Minister should call a meeting of education minister and department officials and protect the interest of teachers, Gowda added.

The Yediyurappa government on Wednesday had announced announced Rs 1,610-crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the lockdown. The measures, announced as part of the package, included compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected.

The government had also announced one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000 each to over 11,000 cobbler-families in the state..