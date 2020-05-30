Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot issues instructions for holding class 10, 12 board exams

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:39 IST
Gehlot issues instructions for holding class 10, 12 board exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government has decided to conduct board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams.

Gehlot took the decision in a high-level meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday. After the decision, the dates of the remaining examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be notified by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure proper implementation of the health protocol released to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during these examinations. He said the use of masks and sanitizers by candidates and teachers should be ensured at all examination centers.

Also, there should be strict adherence to the rules of social distancing at the examination centres and during the examination, he said. Suggesting an increase in the number of examination centres as per the requirement, Gehlot said that school buildings in which quarantine facilities are being operated should be sanitized according to the protocol before the examination. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, and School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal besides other officials.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020