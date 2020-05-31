Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:03 IST
Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30

Colleges and universities will remain closed in West Bengal till June 30, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday. The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

"While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown," the minister said. The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30.

Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers. He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

"We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented," he said. The minister said the state has set up quarantine centres in 7,000 school buildings in different districts.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020