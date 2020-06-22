Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid outbreak, Goa CM says online education not compulsory

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said online education was not compulsory though 11,000 teachers had been trained for it since the state did not have cent per cent connectivity nor do all children have smartphones.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:04 IST
Amid outbreak, Goa CM says online education not compulsory

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said online education was not compulsory though 11,000 teachers had been trained for it since the state did not have cent per cent connectivity nor do all children have smartphones. After a meeting with education sector stakeholders, the CM said there were various options for school to conduct classes, including airing content on Doordarshan or private channels.

"There is no circular mentioning that online education is compulsory. All schools will have teach the entire syllabus without insisting on online education. We will take a decision on reopening schools after July 15 depending on the COVID-19 situation,' Sawant said. "Teachers will have to attend school from Wednesday onwards and start preparations so that time is not lost," he added.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra has doubled, says Tope

The number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. According to an official statement here, Tope s...

COVID-19: Gratified supply chains between India-Saudi Arabia have been maintained, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 periodHe also said...

Nigerian doctors suspend strike over benefits to hold talks

Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals have suspended a strike they began last week in which they demanded better benefits, including the provision of more protective equipment, as they battle the coronavirus, the union said on Monda...

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose El Marro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020