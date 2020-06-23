Latur school conducts classes amid outbreak, management booked
PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:36 IST
A case was filed in Latur in Maharashtra on Tuesday against the management of a school for reportedly conducting Standard X classes despite orders to remain shut during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, district officials said. A video of classes in the school in Udgir, which has reported several COVID-19 cases, had gone viral on Monday.
A case has been registered with Udgir Rural police against headmaster, president and secretary of Aksharnandan High School under sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, an official said. The probe was ordered by Collector G Sreekanth and carried out by deputy tehsildar GL Kharat and mandal officer Shankar Jadhav, the official added.
