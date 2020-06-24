Left Menu
HRD asks NCERT to prepare supplementary learning material for students without digital access

The NCERT has been asked to prepare a "supplementary or alternative academic learning material for entire curriculum for learners in COVID-19 times, especially those without any form of digital/online access - for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020 and for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021," it added. The ministry said that on basis of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2017, hard spots have been identified by the NCERT.

The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare supplementary or alternative academic learning material for the entire curriculum for school students, especially for those without any form of digital or online access, in COVID-19 times. Releasing the roadmap for the NCERT for 2020-21, the ministry directed it to work towards implementation of learning outcomes for students from class 1 to 12.

“In view of the decision of setting up of foundational literacy and numeracy mission under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat, and in view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a learning outcome centric approach, it is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students,” the ministry said in a statement. The NCERT has been asked to prepare a “supplementary or alternative academic learning material for entire curriculum for learners in COVID-19 times, especially those without any form of digital/online access - for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020 and for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021,” it added.

The ministry said that on basis of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2017, hard spots have been identified by the NCERT. “Material to demystify hard spots will be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by December 2020 and for the rest of the classes by March 2021,” it said. Similarly, infographics, posters or presentations explaining each of the learning outcomes, “will be prepared for each subject and for each grade for classes 1 to 5, to be completed by October 2020; for classes 6 to 12 by March 2021”, the ministry said.

