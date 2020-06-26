Working to employ UP’s all migrant workers in state: Yogi

Exuding confidence in providing jobs to all migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state has enough potential to create employment opportunities for all of them. "Uttar Pradesh has enough possibilities for creating employment for migrant workers who have returned to the state. I can assure you that we will succeed in employing all of them," said Adityanath while launching an "Atmnirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan" through video conferencing.

Under this employment scheme aimed at making UP a self-reliant state, more than 1.25 crore workers would be provided jobs either in various industries or through self-employment, he said. Adityanath said this employment program in the state is being launched under the guidelines provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the coronavirus pandemic, Pointing out Modi's emphasis on skill mapping of all migrant workers, the chief minister said barring those below 18 years of age, the skill mapping of remaining 30.47 lakh workers and laborers have been completed.

He said following the resumption of economic activities in the state, 80,000 MSME units have successfully restarted and 57,000 of them have been given loans.