Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools to reopen in class ‘bubbles’ in England from September

“I want to reassure parents and families that we are doing everything we can to make sure schools, nurseries, colleges and other providers are as safe as possible for children and staff, and will continue to work closely with the country’s best scientific and medical experts to ensure that is the case,” added Williamson. The government said that COVID-19 secure measures will remain in place to reduce the risk of transmission, with schools being asked to keep children in class or year group sized “bubbles” and encourage older children to keep their distance from each other and staff where possible.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:08 IST
Schools to reopen in class ‘bubbles’ in England from September

The UK government on Thursday unveiled plans for the compulsory reopening of all schools in England from September after months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown, on the broad principle of keeping classes apart in separate "bubbles". Besides a host of safety measures to be put in place by individual schools, if there are two confirmed coronavirus cases in a 14-day period, all the pupils in that class bubble, or in some cases even the whole school, may have to be sent home.

“I know these past three months have been some of the most challenging that schools have faced,” said UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who made the announcement in a House of Commons statement. “Nothing can replace being in the classroom, so ever since schools, colleges and nurseries closed to most children, we have been working hard to ensure they can reopen as soon as possible. We have already seen more than 1.5 million children and young people return, but we must make sure all pupils can go back to school in September, giving them the opportunity to thrive and fulfill their potential,” he said.

The Department for Education said that its guidance, developed in close consultation with the sector and medical experts, provides schools, colleges and nurseries with the details needed to plan for a full return, as well as reassuring parents about what to expect for their children. “I want to reassure parents and families that we are doing everything we can to make sure schools, nurseries, colleges and other providers are as safe as possible for children and staff, and will continue to work closely with the country’s best scientific and medical experts to ensure that is the case,” added Williamson.

The government said that COVID-19 secure measures will remain in place to reduce the risk of transmission, with schools being asked to keep children in class or year group sized “bubbles” and encourage older children to keep their distance from each other and staff where possible. This is alongside protective measures such as regular cleaning and handwashing. Where an outbreak in a school is confirmed, for specific detailed investigations a mobile testing unit may be dispatched to test others who may have been in contact with the person who has tested positive. Testing will first focus on the person’s class, followed by their year group, then the whole school if necessary. Schools will be expected to have plans in place to offer remote education to pupils who are self-isolating.

“A child’s education is essential to their healthy development - we know that missing too much school can have a negative impact on children’s mental and physical wellbeing,” said Dr Jenny Harries, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer. “Everybody wants children to be safe and thankfully as we have learned more about COVID-19, the evidence has shown that the risk of severe disease in children is low. However, although the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, it is still in general circulation - so it is important we ensure schools implement sensible precaution to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 and minimise any risk to teachers and their pupils,” she said.

The government said that to ensure pupils can catch up on lost learning, schools will be required to resume teaching a broad and balanced curriculum in all subjects, making use of existing flexibilities to create time to address gaps in knowledge, with a view to conducting exams in 2021. Nurseries and other early years providers, including childminders, have already been operational in England with a range of protective measures in place.

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will set out their specific strategies based on the UK government guidance..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to avoid disclosing to a Democratic-led congressional panel grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report docu...

Liquidity is not a problem, says UCO Bank chief

City-based UCO Bank said on Thursday that the liquidity in the economy is not a problem and all announcements made by the RBI and the government to tide over the present COVID-19 crisis are being implemented by the lender. The bank has also...

Case against Mumbai hospital for `overcharging' COVID patient

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has registered an FIR against a super- specialty hospital in suburban Santacruz for allegedly over- charging a coronavirus patient. Officials of K-West ward filed a first information report against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020