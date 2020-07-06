Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silamba school teacher suspended for assaulting two women

Majuba said the department will also write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into the teacher’s conduct and to advise on the course of action to be taken against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwamhlanga | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:09 IST
Silamba school teacher suspended for assaulting two women
The teacher was caught on a video that went viral on social media, allegedly assaulting two women. Image Credit: ANI

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has directed the Nkangala District Director to immediately suspend a teacher from Silamba Secondary School in KwaMhlanga for allegedly assaulting two women.

The teacher was caught on a video that went viral on social media, allegedly assaulting two women.

Mpumalanga MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba, said the department is of the view that a person who displays such bad conduct is not fit to stand in front of children to teach, hence the instruction to suspend him, while awaiting the South African Police Service to investigate his case.

Majuba said the department will also write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into the teacher's conduct and to advise on the course of action to be taken against him.

"This is really bad conduct, especially at a time when the nation is inundated by acts of gender-based violence and the murder of women and children. The President of the country has stated categorically that all South Africans need to join hands to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

"Ordinarily, teachers are leaders of society and are expected to teach our communities about the negative impact of violence and GBV in particular, and lead by example in this national agenda at all times. To suggest that we are disappointed by the conduct of this teacher will be an understatement, as we are really appalled by this behaviour," Majuba said.

He said the department is glad that the police have apprehended the said teacher.

"We await justice to take its course."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Just one concert at Baalbek Music Festival; Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Just one concert held at Baalbeks ancient ruins this year as message of hopeThe usually grand Baalbek Music Festival, set among 3,000-year-old Roman ruins in Lebanon, was reduced t...

Department notes court's decision to open preschools, ECD centres

The Department of Social Development says it has noted the High Court ruling on Monday that all private preschools and Early Childhood Development centres ECD may open with immediate effect, provided they maintain safety measures.The Solida...

In telephonic talks, NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh

A day before Chinese military began pulling back from Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of troops, holding that a complete disengagement at the earliest ...

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech's Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said.

After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotechs Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said. . This would be the first company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020