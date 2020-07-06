Silamba school teacher suspended for assaulting two women

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has directed the Nkangala District Director to immediately suspend a teacher from Silamba Secondary School in KwaMhlanga for allegedly assaulting two women.

The teacher was caught on a video that went viral on social media, allegedly assaulting two women.

Mpumalanga MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba, said the department is of the view that a person who displays such bad conduct is not fit to stand in front of children to teach, hence the instruction to suspend him, while awaiting the South African Police Service to investigate his case.

Majuba said the department will also write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into the teacher's conduct and to advise on the course of action to be taken against him.

"This is really bad conduct, especially at a time when the nation is inundated by acts of gender-based violence and the murder of women and children. The President of the country has stated categorically that all South Africans need to join hands to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

"Ordinarily, teachers are leaders of society and are expected to teach our communities about the negative impact of violence and GBV in particular, and lead by example in this national agenda at all times. To suggest that we are disappointed by the conduct of this teacher will be an understatement, as we are really appalled by this behaviour," Majuba said.

He said the department is glad that the police have apprehended the said teacher.

"We await justice to take its course."

