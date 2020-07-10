Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt okays creation of 51 posts in colleges

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 51 posts in various colleges besides those in Sessions Court Jaipur Mahanagar-II and Additional District and Sessions Courts Makrana (Nagaur) and Mahua (Dausa). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals to appoint three professors, four associate professors and 13 assistant professors.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:41 IST
Rajasthan govt okays creation of 51 posts in colleges

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 51 posts in various colleges besides those in Sessions Court Jaipur Mahanagar-II and Additional District and Sessions Courts Makrana (Nagaur) and Mahua (Dausa). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals to appoint three professors, four associate professors and 13 assistant professors. He also gave the nod for the creation of one post each of section officer, lab technician, stenographer, storekeeper, assistant librarian in the Horticulture and Forestry College, Jhalawar.

Two posts of professor, five of associate professor, nine of assistant professor, one each of section officer, lab technician, library assistant and agriculture supervisor and two posts of lab assistant and LDC in Agricultural College, Ummedganj, Kota have also been approved. The chief minister also approved the proposal to create new posts in newly formed Sessions Court, Jaipur Mahanagar-II and newly constituted Upper District and Sessions Courts Makrana (Nagaur) and Mahua (Dausa).

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-CAS overturns PAOK's seven-point deduction

Greek side PAOK were handed a lifeline in their pursuit of Champions League qualification when the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS overturned a seven-point deduction on Friday. PAOK were adjudged to have broken the Greek football federat...

Assam flood situation worsens, 3.4 lakh affected in 14 districts

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Friday as vast areas of two more districts were inundated, affecting 1.70 lakh more people, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA said in a report. It said 3,41,837 people of 32 rev...

Opinion divided among cops, activists over Vikas Dubey encounter killing

The encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey Friday drew divergent reactions from retired and serving personnel, with a former Uttar Pradesh police chief saying the STF should have ensured his safety as his interrogation would have exposed...

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused his political opponents on Friday of orchestrating violent protests this week and he said that if they continue it would be difficult to contain the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Serbia on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020