Mamata congratulates successful ICSE, ISC candidates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated all successful ICSE and ISC candidates, and said the "trauma" faced by them due to the COVID-19 outbreak would serve as a lesson in their future endeavours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:01 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated all successful ICSE and ISC candidates, and said the "trauma" faced by them due to the COVID-19 outbreak would serve as a lesson in their future endeavours. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced results for classes 10 and 12 board exams even as it decided against bringing out a merit list this year in view of "exceptional circumstances".

The board had to cancel pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment method. "Congratulations to the batch of 2020 ICSE and ISC students successful this year. May the trauma you faced serve as a lesson for further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well.

May all your dreams come true," Banerjee tweeted. Sources in the CISCE said at least 37,258 students appeared for ICSE in West Bengal this year, of which 36,290 cleared the exam.

For ISC, altogether 25,058 candidates wrote the exam, and 24,453 passed. Nationally, a total of 2,06,525 candidates have cleared the ICSE exams, and 85,611 students the ISC exam.

