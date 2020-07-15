Class X, XII students across districts get books for free

Left Menu
State Minister of School Education K A Sengottaiyan announced this while briefing on the visit of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Erode on July 17. The Minister said the students may learn the lessons through QR (quick response) code and youtube while select teachers would guide them.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:08 IST
Erode, July 15 (PTI): Distribution of free books to students of classes X and XII in school across districts of Tamil Nadu began from Wednesday. State Minister of School Education K A Sengottaiyan announced this while briefing on the visit of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Erode on July 17.

The Minister said the students may learn the lessons through QR (quick response) code and youtube while select teachers would guide them. For this, he said 6,019 schools would get wi-fi system to help the students learn the lessons easily through their laptops and mobiles.

The Minister said the school syllabus would be declared within three days. He said the lessons would be telecast through 14 TV channels, including the government-sponsored 'Kalvi' (education) channel.

The initiative through television would help the students keep pace with their lessons, as the schools, which were closed from March 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, are yet to reopen. Education in the state turned to television mode with Palaniswami launching the lessons for Classes X and XII on Tuesday.

On the Chief Minister's visit to the district, Sengottaiyan said Palaniswami would conduct a review meeting on the developmental works and review the action taken by the district administration on the COVID-19 pandemic. Palaniswami would also lay the foundation for Rs 151 crore worth of projects in the district and inaugurate the completed works in the district, Sengottaiyan said.

At a function to be held at the Collectorate, the Chief Minister would distribute welfare measures to the needy people..

