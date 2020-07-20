Maha: Aaditya tours Ulhasnagar, reviews COVID-19 situation

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Senaleader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday toured Ulhasnagar in Thanedistrict to review the COVID-19 situation and asked the localcivic administration to issue notices to private labs whichare not giving test results within 24 hours

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation standing committeechairperson Rajesh Wadhariya told Thackeray patients withoxygen levels between 80-95 who needed administration ofoxygen were not getting benefits under Mahatma Jyotiba PhuleJan Aarogya Yojana

Thackeray assured him of a solution soon.