Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP provisions to be implemented in civic body-run primary schools in this session: Delhi BJP chief

The Delhi BJP plans to implement the new education policy provisions concerning primary education in schools run by municipal corporations that are ruled by the party, its president Adesh Gupta said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:00 IST
NEP provisions to be implemented in civic body-run primary schools in this session: Delhi BJP chief

The Delhi BJP plans to implement the new education policy provisions concerning primary education in schools run by municipal corporations that are ruled by the party, its president Adesh Gupta said on Sunday. The Modi government at the Centre has announced a new National Education Policy (NEP), 34 years after the previous one came out in 1986. The NEP says students up to Class 5 should be taught in their mother tongue.

Gupta said a consultation process has been started to adopt a new curriculum based on the NEP in the schools run by the municipal corporations in the city. "The new education policy will be implemented in all the municipal schools in the current academic session," the BJP's Delhi unit president said.  Last week, Gupta held a discussion with the top leadership of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations here and directed them to start working on implementing the new policy in the primary schools run by them.  Consultations with experts and leaders of municipal corporations have started in this regard, he said, adding that the NEP emphasises on overall development as well as learning and skill development.  The three municipal corporations in Delhi run over 1,600 primary schools that enrol more than seven lakh children in classes 1-5.

The services of academicians will also be taken for providing suggestions and designing the curriculum as per the NEP, Gupta said. BJP national vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Shyam Jaju said an awareness campaign and a consultation process for the new education policy is going on.

The party is already working on the NEP, and several webinars and other consultations involving academicians and experts in the field of education have taken place, Jaju said. The NEP envisages replacing the existing 10+2 system with a 5+3+3+4 structure based on the age group of students.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...

Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council GFDC, in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokes...

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020