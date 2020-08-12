Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat degrees in vocational subjects on par with other bachelor degrees: Delhi govt to Centre

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the government has also raised the issue of universities like Delhi University not treating students who studied vocational subjects in class 12 on par with students who did not. "The new National Education Policy (NEP) has talked about giving a push to vocational education but how can we have results when our system does not respect those with skill education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:14 IST
Treat degrees in vocational subjects on par with other bachelor degrees: Delhi govt to Centre

The Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) degrees need to be treated on par with other bachelor degrees and the graduates should be eligible to appear for civil services examination, the Delhi government has told the Centre. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the government has also raised the issue of universities like Delhi University not treating students who studied vocational subjects in class 12 on par with students who did not.

"The new National Education Policy (NEP) has talked about giving a push to vocational education but how can we have results when our system does not respect those with skill education. Students with vocational subjects or skill based subjects in class 12 face a disadvantage in admissions in universities like DU," Sisodia told PTI. "Similarly, students who pursue Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) courses are not treated on par with other graduates. They do not get similar opportunities in higher education or in jobs, they are also not eligible for appearing for civil services exams. How can we push vocational education then?" he asked.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said, "We have raised the issue with the Centre that we need to treat the vocational students on par with those who pursue other subjects. They somewhat agree that this is an issue but ultimately this is a decision they need to take." The new education policy which was approved by the Cabinet last month has noted that the vocational education is perceived to be inferior to mainstream education and meant largely for students who are unable to cope with the latter. "This is a perception that affects the choices students make. It is a serious concern that can only be dealt with by a complete re-imagination of how vocational education is offered to students in the future. The policy aims to overcome the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education and requires integration of vocational education programmes into mainstream education in all education institutions in a phased manner," the new NEP said. "Beginning with vocational exposure at early ages in middle and secondary school, quality vocational education will be integrated smoothly into higher education. It will ensure that every child learns at least one vocation and is exposed to several more. This would lead to emphasising the dignity of labour and importance of various vocations involving Indian arts and artisanship," it added.

The policy has proposed that by 2025, at least 50 pc of learners through the school and higher education system shall have exposure to vocational education, for which a clear action plan with targets and timelines will be developed..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Drier than the Sahara: heatwave fans fire risk for French farmers

On a farm in France, firefighters beat down the flames that had turned a field of wheat black, but they were too late to save the combine harvester. Caught in the blaze, it belched out flames and thick smoke while the farmer looked on helpl...

Health News Roundup: Vietnam PM says next 10 days 'critical' in virus fight; Russia says medics to get anti-COVID shots in two weeks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 casesJordan will close for a week its only land trade border crossing with Syria after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its ...

Bharat Forge posts Rs 127.3 cr loss in Apr-Jun

Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a consoldiated loss of 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a filing t...

1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020