Bengal govt launches portal for info on college admission

The West Bengal government on Thursday launched a portal to provide real-time information on college admission to students. State education minister Partha Chatterjee said in a tweet that the interactive portal 'Banglar Uchhosiksha' (Higher Education in Bengal) will give necessary information regarding admission to state-run colleges, including cut-off marks and other criteria.

"In these difficult times (due to the pandemic), we are introducing this portal for students which will give all kinds of information regarding admission to colleges. We are sure it will be of great help to the students," the minister tweeted, attaching the link to the portal. Online admission to different colleges began on August 10 and the government has said that no fee would be charged from the students during the process.