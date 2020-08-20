Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt launches portal for info on college admission

We are sure it will be of great help to the students," the minister tweeted, attaching the link to the portal. Online admission to different colleges began on August 10 and the government has said that no fee would be charged from the students during the process.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:22 IST
Bengal govt launches portal for info on college admission

The West Bengal government on Thursday launched a portal to provide real-time information on college admission to students. State education minister Partha Chatterjee said in a tweet that the interactive portal 'Banglar Uchhosiksha' (Higher Education in Bengal) will give necessary information regarding admission to state-run colleges, including cut-off marks and other criteria.

"In these difficult times (due to the pandemic), we are introducing this portal for students which will give all kinds of information regarding admission to colleges. We are sure it will be of great help to the students," the minister tweeted, attaching the link to the portal. Online admission to different colleges began on August 10 and the government has said that no fee would be charged from the students during the process.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana minister appeals to people to organise Ganesh

Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to c...

FTSE 100 hit by economic worries, ex-dividend trades

UK shares ended lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a cautious note over the U.S. economic recovery, while several big companies going ex-dividend added to pressure on the bluechip index. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.6, wit...

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19: Study

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19, enabling easy self-collection and removing the need for trained healthcare workers for sample collection, according to a study published in the ICMRs Indian...

NYC mayor doubles down on September school reopening after teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020