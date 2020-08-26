Left Menu
Except final semester, other exams cancelled: TN CM

Also, the move is in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education, he noted. Palaniswami said he has directed the Higher Education Department to issue a detailed Government Order on the matter.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:40 IST
Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday. Except the final semester exams, students who have paid fee for subjects related to other semesters and waiting for exams shall be exempted from taking the examinations and they would be awarded marks, he said.

Accepting the request of students considering their welfare and as per the recommendations of a high level committee, the decision has been taken, Palaniswami said in a statement. Also, the move is in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education, he noted.

Palaniswami said he has directed the Higher Education Department to issue a detailed Government Order on the matter. UG students in their first and second year pursuing polytechnic, arts and science and those in first, second and third year of their engineering courses were exempted from writing their semester exams and allowed to move on to the next academic year by Palaniswami on July 23.

Similarly, first year postgraduate students of arts, science and engineering streams and first and second year MCA students were also given the exemption and allowed to advance to the next year..

