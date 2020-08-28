Maha CM seeks SOPs for decision on restarting gyms in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the gym owners to frame standard operating procedures (SOPs), listing the steps they would take to ensure that there is no spread of COVID-19 if their establishments are allowed to operate. He said that based on the submission of their SOPs, a decision on restarting gyms in the state would be taken.

Thackeray told a delegation of gym owners that his government is positive towards resumption of these establishments. He said the biggest challenge in restarting the operations of gyms is how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Thackeray asked the delegation to collectively frame the guidelines and SOPs on how COVID-19 can be contained. Gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres and educational institutions have been shut since mid-March after the coronavirus cases were reported in the state.