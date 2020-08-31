Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nishank asks Goa CM to provide security for NEET, JEE exams

The Goa government on Monday assured to provide all assistance for conducting NEET and JEE exams, a day after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make elaborate security arrangements.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:57 IST
Nishank asks Goa CM to provide security for NEET, JEE exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government on Monday assured to provide all assistance for conducting NEET and JEE exams, a day after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make elaborate security arrangements. The state has set up 17 centres where 6,939 students would be appearing for these exams, the Union minister tweeted on Sunday.

"Goa government will provide all assistance and support to hold NEET and JEE by following all safety measures. Under the #COVID19 scenario, examinations like GCET, Diploma and Board examinations have been conducted successfully which had more than 22,000 students appearing.

"Goa is prepared to hold these examinations by ensuring that all guidelines are followed," the chief minister tweeted. Nishank on Sunday tweeted he had held an extensive discussion with Sawant on holding of the prestigious NEET-JEE examinations, scheduled next month, in the coastal state.

"I have requested CM to have elaborate security arrangements and facilities at these centres," he had said in another tweet. The opposition Congress in Goa had demanded that the medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three leaders of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) were detained on Saturday after they sat on a hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Panaji, demanding that JEE and NEET examinations be postponed. On Friday, ministers of six non-BJP ruled states moved the Supreme Court against its August 17 order allowing the exams.

The top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.Chikunga said the information on this proposed register shou...

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020