DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The Delhi University said 1,46,996 students have made payments for postgraduate courses. Out of the total number of registrations for these courses, 76,536 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 35,115 from other backward classes, 22,020 from scheduled castes, 5,710 from scheduled tribes and 7,615 from EWS, it said.

Updated: 01-09-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:24 IST
The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postgraduate courses and 34,306 for M.Phil and PhD, according to data available on the varsity's portal.

The varsity has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students, followed by 12m272 from the Board of School Education Haryana and 11,521 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. The maximum number of applicants are from Delhi (1,42,526), followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701), according to data shared by the varsity.

It said 5,63,351 students have registered for undergraduate courses, of which 3,53,171 have made payments, according to data. Of the total applicants, 2,22,399 are from the unreserved category, 69,682 from other backward classes, 42,293 from scheduled castes, 8,624 from scheduled tribes and 10,173 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

In the unreserved category, 1,16,482 female candidates have applied for undergraduate courses, as against 105913 male candidates and four from the other category. The Delhi University said 1,46,996 students have made payments for postgraduate courses.

Out of the total number of registrations for these courses, 76,536 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 35,115 from other backward classes, 22,020 from scheduled castes, 5,710 from scheduled tribes and 7,615 from EWS, it said. The number of students who have made payments for M.Phil and PhD programmes is 21,699.

Of them, 9,130 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 5,523 from other backward classes, 3,512 from scheduled castes, 1,188 from scheduled tribes and 2,346 from EWS, it said. According to official data shared by the varsity, under the sports quota, the maximum applications have been received for football (1,627), followed by athletics (1,621) and basketball (1,420). The admissions under the sports quota will be held on the basis of certificates this year and there will be no trials owing to the pandemic situation.

The university this year decided to not hold extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it later said admissions under 12 categories, including music, dance, divinity and yoga, will be held based on certificates.

Under the ECA category, the maximum applications were received for NCC (3876), followed by NSS (1,796) and debate (1,282). Under the PwD (persons with disabilities) category, the maximum applications were those suffering from locomotor disability (496), blindness (452) and low vision (281).

The registration for admission to all courses through entrance closed on July 31. However, the registration for admission through merit was open until August 31. Earlier, the last date for registration was July 4 but it was later extended to July 18 and subsequently to July 31 for both merit-based and entrance-based courses. The cut-offs are likely to be announced by mid-September, though there has been no official notification on it. The registration process was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Last year, the varsity had received 2,58,388 applications and the figure was 278,544 in 2018.

