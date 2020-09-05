Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of Thai students rally to demand school reform

Hundreds of high school students demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday to demand reform of an education system they say is outdated in the latest of more than a month of anti-authority protests. Protests that began on Thai university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the government in the Southeast Asian country with some protesters also demanding change to the powerful monarchy.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:51 IST
Hundreds of Thai students rally to demand school reform
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hundreds of high school students demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday to demand reform of an education system they say is outdated in the latest of more than a month of anti-authority protests.

Protests that began on Thai university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the government in the Southeast Asian country with some protesters also demanding change to the powerful monarchy. Over 600 students rallied outside the education ministry in Bangkok. They called for the freedom to be able to speak their minds at school and the relaxation of rigid rules on uniforms and behavior.

"Thai education has made us puppets," 18-year-old Supicha "Menu" Chailom said. "We are not robots of the system, we are the youth and have the right to express ourselves." Protests spread to some high schools last month, with students raising the "Hunger Games" three-finger salute during morning assemblies, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan told reporters that he respected students' rights. "The issues that the youth raised are things we can come to an understanding on as long as we respect each other and the rules," he said.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the main target of the protests, last week warned protesters they were creating divisions that could cause the collapse of Thailand and leave it "engulfed in flames". He has particularly condemned those who have demanded reforms to the monarchy - once a taboo subject.

On Saturday, Thailand's government released a cartoon drawn by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends most of his time in Europe, that portrayed a happy Thai family living a contended rural life.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Viewers need annual subscription to watch IPL matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches. The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in ...

China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines

China National Biotec Group CNBG and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.Serbia and ...

Showik dealt in drugs;will confront him with Rhea:NCB to court

Actress Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had dealt in drugs with many others and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parih...

COVID: Karnataka to soon reach goal of 1 lakh tests per day- Minister

Karnataka will soon reach its goal of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests per day as it has increased the number of labs and the tests done, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said here on Saturday. From one testing lab for COVID-19 test,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020