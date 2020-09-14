Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

The boy never received medical care, wasn't enrolled in school and was rarely seen even by his siblings, who lived in the same house with the couple. Those children received regular medical care and attended school, authorities said.

PTI | Annville | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:26 IST
Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man's 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. Scott Schollenberger Jr, 41, and Kimberly Maurer, 35, of Annville, are each charged with homicide and child endangerment, Pennlive.com reported. Both were held without bail, and it wasn't known Monday whether either has an attorney to speak for them.

The charges stem from the death of Maxwell Schollenberger, whose body was found May 26. The boy was naked, and his feces-covered body was sprawled across a soiled bed in a room that was also caked with it. The boy never received medical care, wasn't enrolled in school and was rarely seen even by his siblings, who lived in the same house with the couple. There were no lights in the boy's room, and the window shades were closed with duct tape. Metal hooks kept the room locked from the outside.

Schollenberger and Maurer have other children together "who appeared to be healthy, well-adjusted and cared for," they wrote. Those children received regular medical care and attended school, authorities said. Maurer had been a caregiver for the boy since he was 2, authorities said, adding that Schollenberger and Maurer denied the boy had any mental or physical disorders.

Maurer told investigators that she was the caregiver for the child because Schollenberger "expressed extreme frustration" toward the child and was afraid of hurting him, authorities said.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020