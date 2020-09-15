Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Cong joins issue with Health Minister over NEET

Health minister Vijaya Baskar had on Mondayslammed DMK and Congress over their criticism of the state government on the NEET issue, saying the seeds for the qualifying test were "sowed" whenthe United Progressive Alliance was in power. The Minister said: "They are responsible for NEET.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:44 IST
TN Cong joins issue with Health Minister over NEET

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's accusation that seeds for National Eligibility cum Entrance test were sown during theCongress-led regime at the Centre was 'unfounded,' Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said on Tuesday. Joining issue with the Minister, TNCC president K S Alagiri said the national test was not implemented till 2014 when the United Progressive Alliance held the reins of power at the Centre.

"If the NEET examination is being held today in all the states, the BJP, which is at power at the Centre is responsible," Alagiri said, addingneither his party nor ally DMK were behind the test. In addition to not being able to stop the test in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK government also could not prepare the students for NEET through coaching classes, he alleged.

"Tamil Nadu government started 412 coaching centres to prepare state-run school students for NEET. Did these centres run properly?," he asked adding even if they functioned, there were no qualified trainers to prepare the students, he alleged.

The Minister's accusation that Congress and DMK were responsible for the emergence of NEET "is unfounded and defamatory," Alagiri said. "It is necessary to teach an appropriate lesson to those in power for shattering the dreams of Tamil Nadu students to pursue medicine.

People will never forgive the AIADMK government for their sin," he added. Health minister Vijaya Baskar had on Mondayslammed DMK and Congress over their criticism of the state government on the NEET issue, saying the seeds for the qualifying test were "sowed" whenthe United Progressive Alliance was in power.

The Minister said: "They are responsible for NEET. They sowed the seeds for the test and issued a notificationon December 27, 2010. Now they are feigning asif they are concerned about the students." PTI VGN ROH ROH

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death in TN

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the city outskirts, early Tuesday. The incident occurred when Neelavathi was on her way to a temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.The woman noticed an...

Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto ki Saikal' to have its world premiere in Busan International Film Festival

Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. The film helmed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra will b...

Paytm First Games names Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador; to invest Rs 300cr on marketing

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday said its subsidiary Paytm First Games PFG has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The company has also earmarked Rs 300 crore to invest in growing the market for fantasy sports an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020