Yogi attends RSS's 'Guru dakshina' event in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took part in the RSS's 'Guru dakshina' ceremony. After the event at the Gorakhpur University, Adityanath went to the Gorakhnath Temple here. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh every year celebrates the 'Guru dakshina' programme. Adityanath was the chief guest at the event, officials said.PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took part in the RSS's 'Guru dakshina' ceremony. After the event at the Gorakhpur University, Adityanath went to the Gorakhnath Temple here.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh every year celebrates the 'Guru dakshina' programme. Adityanath was the chief guest at the event, officials said. On Thursday, he will provide tricycle and other artificial equipment to differently abled people under BJP's 'Seva Shapath' initiative.
