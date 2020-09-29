Stayqrious raises Rs 14.7 cr in seed funding

Edutech firm Stayqrious on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 14.7 crore in seed funding from early-stage investors to develop tools and content for students. Investors include Learnstart, dedicated seed fund of Learn Capital, and other global venture capitalists such as Draper Associates, Y Combinator, Nitin Sharma (First Principles VC), Lavni Ventures, and Dream Incubator (Japan), the company said in a statement.

"We plan to use the funds primarily to build the product, the coach tools and the instructional content that will enable this classroom of the future," Stayqrious founder and CEO Aanand Srinivas said in a statement. Before starting Stayqrious, Srinivas has led the content team at education technology companies Khan Academy and Byjus.

"Stayqrious is pioneering a unique approach to teach core STEM subjects like science and math through the joy of coding. With a major focus on experiential learning, social thinking and applicability, it strives for a major overhaul of the existing education system," the statement said..