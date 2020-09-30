Left Menu
Battle against COVID-19: CCRS to submit report by November

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Siddha doctors and researchers here who have completed three studies on 'Kabasura' concoction and Siddha drugs are hopeful that the Siddha intervention will gain wide acceptance in the management of coronavirus. They are now in the process of analysing data and would submit a comprehensive report on the studies to the Union Ayush ministry in about a month's time.

A senior official at the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), here said significant progress has been made in the research on Kabasura Kudineer (a herbal concoction) and the results were encouraging. "We are now analysing the data on the studies and will submit a detailed report to the Ayush Ministry in November," Dr K Kanakavalli, Director General of CCRS, the apex body pertaining to research in Siddha system of medicine, here said.

The study on Siddha as standalone was completed at the Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, offering Siddha-based treatment for asymptomatic, mild and moderate symptomatic patients by CCRS in association with the National Institute of Siddha, Department of Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy, Tamil Nadu government and Chennai corporation. Prophylactic study of Kabasura Kudineer, besides its add-on intervention to allopathic treatment in state run medical colleges hospitals were also completed recently.

"People in the high risk zones, namely those in the containment areas were also included in the study. Kabasura Kudineer was advocated for 14 days and the inference was observed and collated on the 21st or 28th day." "The Covid-19 positive patients who were administered Kabasura Kudineer showed remarkable improvement and tested negative. This is a significant development," Dr Kanakavalli told PTI. The prophylactic study on Kabasura Kudineer was taken up on 20,000 people, who are primary contacts of coronavirus patients and a few with mild symptoms of the pandemic in geographical areas spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, Tirupati, Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli.

The research papers will be published after the ministry's approval. Studies indicate that the Siddha formulation can be used as a prophylactic remedy and also in the management of asymptomatic, mild and moderate symptoms of Covid-19, an official said.

Sources at the NIS said the premier institute distributed over 50,000 sachets of Kabasura Kudineer to public and frontline workers in Chennai under the guidance of Prof Dr R Meenakumari, its Director, as an initiative to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. NIS observed that the herbal preparation made with 15 herbs and spices helped to improve the immunity.

