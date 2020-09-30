RB launches life skills programme for adolescent children in Manipur

FMCG major RB on Wednesday launched a life skills programme for kids, "Birds and Bees Talk" for children between the ages of 10-19 in Manipur. The Birds and Bees Talk (BBT) programme is a comprehensive sexuality education curriculum to help make children informed with the help of accurate, fact-based and age-appropriate information on growing up, sexuality and life skills among adolescent kids, the company said in a statement.

It will be executed and implemented across Manipur in government and recognised private schools to ensure the maximum reach and beneficiaries. The programme is being launched under RB's flagship Dettol 'Banega Swasth India' in partnership with Primus Partners.

Commenting on the launch, Reckitt Benckiser Health AMESA Director External Affairs and Partnerships Ravi Bhatnagar said: "With the focus towards betterment of children, we are proud and honored to embark this partnership with the government of Manipur to launch BBT, a comprehensive life skill programme for adolescent children. Through this curriculum, we aim at creating awareness around the importance of life skills so that every adolescent grows up in a protected environment." Education is the catalyst to social change and one of the most critical areas of empowerment for children. India needs to focus on comprehensive education which includes life skills as an important part of the holistic curriculum, he added. "Currently, it is not a part of the usual school curriculum and most schools, teachers and parents are not qualified to provide the required information to children," Bhatnagar said.

Manipur Chief N Biren Singh said it is heartening to witness organisations responsibly taking the lead towards contributing to the growth of young minds. "Our vision is to work towards transforming the lives of people in India, and this programme is a testament of a better and brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow," he added.

The Manipur government is making sure that apart from its various healthcare and public benefiting programmes education should also reach to all sections of the society. The state of Manipur is an ideal state to kickstart this programme in the North East as the education policy in the state is reformative and has emerged as the education hub in the region.