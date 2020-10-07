Man arrested for attempting to rape minor girl

A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in his neighbourhood when her parents were away for work, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Ismail, lured the 8-year-old girl to his house on Saturday and tried to sexually assault her. The girl, however, raised an alarm and her friends from the locality reached the house and rescued her, Sub Inspector and in-charge of Suket Police Station, Bajrang Lal said.

The officer said the girl's parents were daily wage earners and had gone for work. A case was registered against the accused on a complaint by the victim's parents, he said.

Ismail was arrested on Tuesday night, Lal said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.