Kenya Private Schools Association addresses new fees in privately-owned institutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

After the Ministry of Education announced a phased re-opening of schools the Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) on October 8 has addressed the new fees in privately-owned institutions, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The KPSA CEO Peter Ndoro has directed that private schools consider giving parents flexible school fees payment terms.

Ndoro has noticed that the general Kenyan economy had been depressed and a majority of the economic sectors have been struggling which has consequently affected the parents taking their children back to school.

"The payment terms should be considered on a case by case basis and in a manner that will not compromise the access and provision of quality education in a safe and healthy environment," Ndoro stated.

According to Peter Ndoro, participation in online classes during the pandemic period is not useful and should not be used in any way.

"As guided by the association in May 2020, online learning initiated by schools was to be treated as a separate program/ contract from the normal school term programs/contracts and was to be an optional program for the learners and their parents," the KPSA CEO stated.

Further, Ndoro has acknowledged that private schools in Kenya could not survive without fee payment as they depended entirely on school fees paid by parents for their children.

