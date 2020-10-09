Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police begin clearing notorious Berlin squat

Police in heavy riot gear began clearing out a notorious Berlin leftist squat on Friday morning, encountering only passive resistance from residents as they carried them individually down a firetruck's ladder.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:05 IST
German police begin clearing notorious Berlin squat

Police in heavy riot gear began clearing out a notorious Berlin leftist squat on Friday morning, encountering only passive resistance from residents as they carried them individually down a firetruck's ladder. Police spokesman at the scene Thilo Cablitz said some 1,500 police had been called out to aid in clearing the so-called Liebig 34 squat in the capital's Friedrichshain neighborhood, named after its address, Liebigstrasse 34.

An armored car sat out front of the graffiti-festooned building and police kept onlookers at a wide distance for a relatively calm scene as the operation began at about 7 a.m. Police entered the building after residents refused to open the door for a court employee to deliver their eviction notice.

Some residents pumped their fists in the air as they were led down a ladder from an upper level by police, others forced police to carry them out. On the distant peripheries, supporters of the residents threw firecrackers and bottles at the police. Cablitz said other protests had been peaceful.

The building has been partially occupied for 30 years and subject to many court battles before the residents were finally ordered out of the apartments they had taken over. As one of Berlin's best-known squats it is a symbol for the left-wing scene in the capital, and police were braced for possible violence throughout the city.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays recovery of penalty on NTPC's Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli

The Supreme Court has stayed the recovery of penalty of over&#160;Rs four&#160;crore from&#160;NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli&#160;and Sonebhadra districts for damaging the environment. A bench headed by Justice R...

UK parliament committee says Huawei colludes with the Chinese state

The British parliaments defence committee said on Thursday that it had found clear evidence that telecoms giant Huawei had colluded with the Chinese state and said Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than planned.British...

Slovak COVID-19 infections keep rising, government calls troops to help

Slovakia reported another daily record number of new coronavirus infections on Friday, prompting the government to call up hundreds of troops to help public health officials and warn of tighter restrictions on public life. Some 1,184 newly ...

Shared Workspaces are the New Normal, Says Desker Coworking CEO Sannat Chandhok

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirWorkspace huddles, connectivity, conversations, brainstorming, tea breaks - there was much more to office than work, which has come to a standstill since this crisis took shape. When founders are trying hard ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020