Appointments done for over 2K posts for more backward classes in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has given appointment to candidates of more backward classes (MBCs) on 2,191 posts in various departments, according to a statement. More than 1,409 posts have also been reserved for the MBC category candidates in the future recruitment process.

The Gehlot government, after implementing the five-per-cent reservation for MBC candidates in February 2019, has given posting on 2,191 posts in various departments and over 1,409 posts have been reserved for future recruitment process, it said. The MBC category includes five castes, including Gurjars. PTI AG HMB