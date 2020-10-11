Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appointments done for over 2K posts for more backward classes in Rajasthan

More than 1,409 posts have also been reserved for the MBC category candidates in the future recruitment process. The Gehlot government, after implementing the five-per-cent reservation for MBC candidates in February 2019, has given posting on 2,191 posts in various departments and over 1,409 posts have been reserved for future recruitment process, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:54 IST
Appointments done for over 2K posts for more backward classes in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has given appointment to candidates of more backward classes (MBCs) on 2,191 posts in various departments, according to a statement. More than 1,409 posts have also been reserved for the MBC category candidates in the future recruitment process.

The Gehlot government, after implementing the five-per-cent reservation for MBC candidates in February 2019, has given posting on 2,191 posts in various departments and over 1,409 posts have been reserved for future recruitment process, it said. The MBC category includes five castes, including Gurjars. PTI AG HMB

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Assam will start 'strict fight' against 'Love Jihad' if BJP again comes to power in 2021: Himanta

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state government will start a strict fight against Love Jihad if the saffron party again comes to power in the 2021 assembly elections. Election to the 126-member A...

Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case

A federal appeals court issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Pax...

Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro, says Tanzania National Park

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon and authorities were trying to contain it, Tanzanias National Parks service TANAPA said. The parks service posted a blurry photograph on its Twitter account of what appeared to be Mo...

White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill, promises further talks on broader stimulus

The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small business loan program as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. The proposal wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020