Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 gives push to innovations in urban mobility, transport biz, says Ola co-founder

Speaking at the Bennett University's 'Freshers' Welcome Week 2020', Aggarwal said while the initial impact of the pandemic on the industry was hard, it also provided an opportunity for new business models to come up. "Public transportation will undergo a fundamental change over the next 3-5 years to address the need for safer solutions...People will need personal mobility solutions because everyone feels safer in their own vehicle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:04 IST
COVID-19 gives push to innovations in urban mobility, transport biz, says Ola co-founder
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Innovations in urban mobility and transportation business got a push during the COVID-19 pandemic with a move towards electric vehicles and subscription-based ownership models, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday. Speaking at the Bennett University's 'Freshers' Welcome Week 2020', Aggarwal said while the initial impact of the pandemic on the industry was hard, it also provided an opportunity for new business models to come up.

"Public transportation will undergo a fundamental change over the next 3-5 years to address the need for safer solutions...People will need personal mobility solutions because everyone feels safer in their own vehicle. However, not everyone can afford one, even a two-wheeler," he said. New businesses will emerge allowing people to use the vehicle as a service, or subscribe to a vehicle for six months instead of buying it, he added.

Aggarwal added that the youth of the country would also accelerate adoption of electric vehicles, which was one of the focus areas for Ola. "Given the talent pool, open economy with the world, large English-speaking workforce, tough cost structures and high customer expectations, businesses that can scale heights in India can be taken to global markets," he said. The entrepreneur said when he was passing out of IIT-Bombay, many students were looking to study or get a job abroad, but the youth of the country now "aspires to build businesses and careers in India, and contribute to the country's transformation". "Indian companies have a unique opportunity in this future era. By leveraging India as a large market, and the entrepreneurial and depth of technology and engineering talent, we can actually create global solutions," he added.

Bennett University - which is part of The Times of India Group - was set up in Greater Noida in 2016. It started onboarding students from October 19 for the academic year 2020-21 with the 'Freshers Welcome Week'. Considering the delayed admissions in state and central universities and the flood of applications received by Bennett University, the late admission opportunities have been extended till October 31. Amit Ganjoo, founder and CEO of Washington-based Anra Technologies, said COVID-19 has tested everyone and people will have to get used to a new way of thinking.

"Entrepreneurship is great. Find a problem, look for a solution and you will absolutely succeed. Do not be a solution looking for a problem...COVID has tested everyone, every industry. The world as we know it is not going to exist. We all have to adapt to the new normal. We will all get used to a new way of thinking," Ganjoo said. Ganjoo, whose domain and passion is aviation, communication and robotics, was addressing Bennett students from Washington. After doing civil engineering from Chandigarh, he went to the US for his Masters and also earned his pilot licence there. He later went on to work in the drone space. "There is a difference in skill and attitude. A skill can be acquired, but the right attitude and mindset can take you places. India has some catching up to do in the emerging drone space, but it will leapfrog given the huge talent pool in the country," he said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

L&T lowest bidder for Rs 25,000 cr contract in bullet train project

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Mond...

DU salary row: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside Delhi secretariat against AAP govt's directives

ABPV and Delhi University Students Union members will hold a protest outside the Delhi secretariat against the AAP governments directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society ...

Robust legal framework necessary for development of surety bonds market in India: IRDAI report

An IRDAI working group has made a case for a robust legislation and ecosystem keeping in view the best international practices for promoting development of the surety bonds markets in the country. Surety bonds protect the beneficiary agains...

HC makes Durga puja pandals in Bengal out of bounds for people amid COVID crisis

In a big damper on Durga Puja revelery, the Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all pandals across West Bengal no-entry zones to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. West Bengal has reported over 3.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020