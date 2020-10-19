Left Menu
Schools open after seven months in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh schools opened on Monday after a gap of seven months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education), Aradhana Shukla said students of Classes 9 to 12 attended the schools.

The classes were run in two shifts due to the COVID-19 protocol in the state, she said, adding that arrangements were made for sanitisers and thermal scanning at the schools. Official sources said in 28,474 secondary education schools, parents of 33.71 students (34,68,933 out of 1,02,89,154) gave their consent to send their wards to schools.

