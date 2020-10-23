Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power tussle escalates in DU, acting registrar tells Edu Ministry all decisions by VC as per norms

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:30 IST
Power tussle escalates in DU, acting registrar tells Edu Ministry all decisions by VC as per norms
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms. Intervening in the row between the vice chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor P C Joshi on Thursday night, the ministry said appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, controversy erupted when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Eduction Board of the university, in his place. Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus. "The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, has taken decision in due compliance with the Act, Statutes and ordinances of Delhi University. It is informed that P C Jha in addition to his responsibilities as Director, South Campus, is also acting as Registrar as an interim arrangement. It is also informed that Geeta Bhatt has been appointed as Pro VC in place of P C Joshi," Jha said in a letter to the ministry. In his letter to the university registrar on Thursday, Birendra Kumar Singh, deputy secretary in the Education Ministry, wrote that "orders issued by Vice Chancellor during the period of absence on medical ground without joining the office properly and officially is not valid and should not be acted upon by the university functionary". In future, if the vice chancellor wants to join office, a proper medical fitness certificate issued by a competent authority who treated him should be obtained, he said. "Pro VC P C Joshi will be acting as Vice Chancellor during the period and all orders should be issued under the statues with his approval," Singh had said. According to sources, the Ministry is contemplating an enquiry against Tyagi and sending him on leave since enquiry is pending. Tyagi's tenure as DU VC ends in March next year. However, there was no official confirmation of the same. Meanwhile, post the communication from Ministry, Gupta issued a circular stating that all orders issued without approval of pro-vice-chancellor PC Joshi is null and void.

"For the last two days several notifications have circulated through various media regarding statutory appointments and other related matters. This also includes the notifications regarding the appointment of a new pro vice chancellor, Registrar and director south campus," he said. "It is hereby clarified that professor P C Joshi Pro vice chancellor will act as vice chancellor and is the only competent authority to approve issue orders as per the provisions of the act statues and ordinances of the university. Any notification orders issued without the duo approval of professor PC Joshi is null and void," he added.

As of now, the registrar and the pro VC office is sealed. Jha and the VC-appointed pro VC Geeta Bhatt is functioning from the office of the VC. On Friday, a working group committee was also formed to expedite the process of recruitment and promotions of teaching and non-teaching employees in university and colleges.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP writes to NCSC, raises issue of atrocities against Dalit community in UP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to the chief of National Commission for Scheduled Castes and raised the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Singh claimed that cr...

Doctors contemplating plasma therapy to improve neurological condition of Soumitra

Doctors are contemplating whether plasma therapy can be useful to improve the neurological condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for past 18 days after he tested COVID...

Motor racing-Verstappen and Stroll collide in eventful Portuguese practice

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in an eventful second practice for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Friday while Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Formula One champions Mercedes.The afternoon saw two red flag interrupt...

Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission CompanyMahatransco be filled soon, officials said.Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020