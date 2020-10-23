Adityanath in Gorakhpur for 'ashtami puja'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday afternoon reached here to perform the "ashtami puja", a Goakhnath temple official said. ike previous years, the puja, along with a havan, will be performed in the night," said Vinay Gautam, media in-charge of the temple.

On Navmi (ninth day of Navratra), he performs "kanya pujan", chief priest Kamalnath Baba said. Every year, on the 10th day of Navratras, he performs "puja" and leads a religious procession, the chief priest said.