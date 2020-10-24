Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

Prasad, who is in jail in Ranchi after his conviction in four cases of multi-crore rupees fodder scam, also made a scathing attack on rival NDA government in the state, saying "there is no jobs, atrocities against women have increased and happiness is missing from the face of farmers". While, emphasising on its future plans for the state if voted to power, the RJD vision document also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to "fool people" by announcing 19 lakh jobs in the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:56 IST
RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, released poll manifesto Saturday reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers. The manifesto was released by Tejashwi Yadav at a press conference in the party office here.

The cover page of the manifesto displays photographs of Mahatama Gandhi, Dalits icon B R Ambedkar, freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, socialist veterans-Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur- Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan among others, but it does not have photo of the party's founder and its charismatic leader Lalu Prasad. Tejshwi Yadav's photo finds a prominent space on the cover page.

There is a message from Prasad in the document in which he highlighted how his party government in the past fought the battle to ensure social justice for the downtroddens and brought Bihar back on the path of development. Prasad, who is in jail in Ranchi after his conviction in four cases of multi-crore rupees fodder scam, also made a scathing attack on rival NDA government in the state, saying "there is no jobs, atrocities against women have increased and happiness is missing from the face of farmers".

While, emphasising on its future plans for the state if voted to power, the RJD vision document also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to "fool people" by announcing 19 lakh jobs in the state. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been raising doubts on our promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, so how his future government will fulfill ally BJP's declaration of 19 lakh jobs?" Tejashwi asked.

The RJD announced that it would give priority to agriculture, industry and education if voted to power. The opposition chief ministerial candidate accompanied by state party president Jagdanad Singh and its nationl spokesman Manoj Jha, reitereted "we will give 10 lakh jobs." Replying to Kumar's queries about source of finance for the 10 lakh jobs, Tejashwi said the state's annual budget is of Rs 2.5 lakh crore "out of which his (Kumar) government is able to spend only 60 per cent of the budget, the rest around 80,000 crore can be utilised by a competent government for peoples welfare." The RJD's manifesto stressed on increasing income of farmers and waiving KCC (Kisan Credit Card) loan taken by the cultivators till 2020.

It also vowed to purchase grains from the farmers at an enhanced Minimum Support Price that would include bonus. In the field of education, it promised to fill vacancies of teachers in schools on a war-footing.

It further declared that the party headed future government would increase budget on education to 22 per cent of the total budget. Tejashwi Yadav said that if voted to power they would promote investment into the state for setting up industries so that citizens of the state are not forced to migrate outside.

The RJD also promised computer training to the citizens in every panchayat free of cost. International level sports university would also be established in the state, the RJD manifesto said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...

RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, released poll manifesto Saturday reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers. The manifesto was released by Tejash...

Motor racing-Albon needs to secure his Red Bull seat, says Horner

Red Bull will look outside their current pool of contracted drivers if they decide to replace Alexander Albon as Max Verstappens team mate for 2021, according to principal Christian Horner.Speaking at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Horner made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020