Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamiat backs boycott calls against French products

Muslims should exercise restraint in the face of provocative situations and should also convey true message of Islam with wisdom, Madani was quoted as saying. Many Muslims in the Middle East and beyond have called for boycotts of French products and protests over depictions of the Prophet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:51 IST
Jamiat backs boycott calls against French products

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday voiced support for the boycott call against French products given by Muslims in the Middle East and beyond over the controversy surrounding depictions of Prophet Muhammad. In a statement, Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani strongly condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for "supporting insulting cartoons of Prophet Muhammad under the pretext of freedom of expression".

Madani supports every means of peaceful protest, including the campaign of boycott against France, the statement said. Muslims should exercise restraint in the face of provocative situations and should also convey true message of Islam with wisdom, Madani was quoted as saying.

Many Muslims in the Middle East and beyond have called for boycotts of French products and protests over depictions of the Prophet. The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class again ignited a debate over such depictions considered blasphemous by Muslims.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reference towards Pakistan in Indo-US joint statement 'unwarranted': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as unwarranted the reference made towards it in a joint statement issued by India and the US after their 22 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. The joint statement, issued after the high-level US-India talks on...

US committed to supporting India in advancing shared vision for free, open Indo-Pacific: US envoy

The US on Wednesday said it is committed to supporting India in advancing the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and the two countries are working together on connectivity and economic development in the region. The US Agency fo...

HC orders BMC to pay lockdown salary dues of its physically challenged staff

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to pay the arrears to its physically challenged employees for the days they failed to report to work during the lockdown. The court said that the civic b...

DICE expands into India; to offer personalised global event recommendations

DICE - a ticketing and discovery platform for live events and live streams - on Wednesday announced its expansion into India bringing in local and international artists for Indian audiences. DICE has worked with some of the biggest internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020