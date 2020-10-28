Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune varsity apologizes over question about Jihadi terrorism

An explanation has been sought from the concerned authorities, he added. The varsity also said that some people were circulating fake questions, which were never part of any examination, on social media to defame it, and action will be taken against such mischief..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:25 IST
Pune varsity apologizes over question about Jihadi terrorism

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) here has issued an apology over a question about "Jihadi terrorism" in its final year B.Com examination. The multiple-choice question was asked in the online paper on Defence Budgeting, one of the optional courses offered by the varsity.

The question sought to know "main causes of Jihadi terrorism" and the multiple choices offered included `globalization', `armament proliferation' and `use of violence in the name of Islamic radicalism'. Vice chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said on Wednesday that some people took offence over the question and raised the issue on social media.

"To avoid further complications, we issued an apology as there is a possibility of error on the part of paper- setters," he said. An explanation has been sought from the concerned authorities, he added.

The varsity also said that some people were circulating fake questions, which were never part of any examination, on social media to defame it, and action will be taken against such mischief..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

German federal, state govts agree new lockdown steps from Nov. 2

Germanys federal and state governments have agreed to introduce new lockdown measures starting from Nov. 2 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.These are tough measures, Merkel told reporters, ad...

FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Pos...

India condemns personal attacks on President Macron, French teacher's killing

Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron. We str...

Ignored Surya makes statement, MI put one foot in play-offs

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 as Mumbai Indians put one foot in the play-offs following their five-wicket victory over Royals Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Not considered for the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020