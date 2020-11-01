Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCI allows law universities to conduct physical examination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:11 IST
BCI allows law universities to conduct physical examination

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has allowed law universities to conduct physical examination by giving an option to students, who are unable or unwilling to appear till the COVID-19 pandemic is averted, to take the exam again after physical reopening of the varsities. The BCI, the regulator of law education in the country, on Sunday also clarified that the students who appear but are unable to clear the exam will also get a chance to reappear in the fresh exams.

The exams will have to be held with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the state government and State Disaster Management Authority, it said. "It is observed by the Council (General Council of the BCI) that if physical exams as contemplated by the University is held with effect from November 2 and if the said exams are held without any penal consequences to any student who is unable to appear in the said exam, no student shall be prejudiced or affected and they will get an opportunity to appear in the exam again after physical reopening of the college/university," the BCI said in a press release.

It provided an option "to Universities/Centres of Legal Education to conduct physical examination with the NOC of the state government and State Disaster Management Authority, by giving the option to such law students who are unable and/or unwilling to appear in such physical exams till the COVID-19 pandemic is averted, and having appeared therein, who are/is unable to clear such exam, to appear in the re-appear exam after physical reopening of the University/Centres of Legal Education". Considering that the pandemic still persists with no early respite from it in sight, the Council resolved that examination for all intermediary along with final year law students and classes too may be held online, if the universities and law colleges are able to hold it online, and if adequate infrastructure and other facilities for students are available.  "It is further resolved that if online exam is so conducted and any student is unable to take it, or having appeared therein, is unable to pass such exam/subject paper, such student shall be entitled to take the reappear exam/paper whenever it is held preferably within one month of physical re-opening of the universities and college after the pandemic is averted," it said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BCI

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...

Cash, liquor & drugs seized from two bypoll constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020