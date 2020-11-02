Government has ‘walked the talk’ in its fight against corruption: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government has "walked the talk" in its fight against corruption and the social esteem of being incorruptible has been seen in Indian society, according to an official statement. Addressing an event here, he said the celebration of the Vigilance Awareness Week (from October 27 to November 2) is a reiteration of the government's resolve to continue the crusade against corruption.

Singh also administered the integrity pledge to the officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and addressed the officials. On this occasion, he launched the DARPG's 'Ideas Box on Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' and released social media tweets on the 'Best Practices in e-governance", the statement said.

The Ideas Box for crowd sourcing of ideas has been operationalised both on the DARPG as well as on the MyGov platform, it said. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said in 2014, there was an atmosphere of despair and disillusionment and the common man felt that there is no redemption to the cycle of corruption.

The Modi government has successfully transformed the then pervading pessimism to optimism, he said. In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Zero Tolerance to Corruption', a number of decisive steps have been taken by the government to combat corruption, the minister said. The Prevention of Corruption Act was amended after a gap of 30 years to make the processes more equitable and reduce opportunities for corruption, he said.

"Singh said the government has walked the talk in its fight against corruption and the social esteem of being incorruptible has been seen in Indian society," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. A round table discussion on the theme 'Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)' was also held by the Department keeping in line with the activities for the occasion, it said.

The round table was addressed by former Cabinet secretaries Prabhat Kumar and Ajit Seth, former secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) C Chandramouli and Secretary DARPG K Shivaji. The round table discussion focused on key issues of preventive vigilance in the pursuit of 'Naitik Bharat' which included training in ethics of public service, social audit of ethical practices, development of measurable metrics for corruption and disproportionately high impact corruption has on governance, the statement said.

The lead discussants emphasised the need for ethics being the cornerstone of public service, importance of awareness generation in preventive vigilance, role of chief vigilance officers, adoption of integrity pacts and online portal probity and the amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said. V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and other officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances took the pledge and were present for the observance of the vigilance day activities in DARPG, according to the statement.