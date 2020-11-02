Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government has ‘walked the talk’ in its fight against corruption: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government has “walked the talk” in its fight against corruption and the social esteem of being incorruptible has been seen in Indian society, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:02 IST
Government has ‘walked the talk’ in its fight against corruption: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government has "walked the talk" in its fight against corruption and the social esteem of being incorruptible has been seen in Indian society, according to an official statement. Addressing an event here, he said the celebration of the Vigilance Awareness Week (from October 27 to November 2) is a reiteration of the government's resolve to continue the crusade against corruption.

Singh also administered the integrity pledge to the officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and addressed the officials. On this occasion, he launched the DARPG's 'Ideas Box on Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' and released social media tweets on the 'Best Practices in e-governance", the statement said.

The Ideas Box for crowd sourcing of ideas has been operationalised both on the DARPG as well as on the MyGov platform, it said. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said in 2014, there was an atmosphere of despair and disillusionment and the common man felt that there is no redemption to the cycle of corruption.

The Modi government has successfully transformed the then pervading pessimism to optimism, he said. In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Zero Tolerance to Corruption', a number of decisive steps have been taken by the government to combat corruption, the minister said. The Prevention of Corruption Act was amended after a gap of 30 years to make the processes more equitable and reduce opportunities for corruption, he said.

"Singh said the government has walked the talk in its fight against corruption and the social esteem of being incorruptible has been seen in Indian society," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. A round table discussion on the theme 'Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)' was also held by the Department keeping in line with the activities for the occasion, it said.

The round table was addressed by former Cabinet secretaries Prabhat Kumar and Ajit Seth, former secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) C Chandramouli and Secretary DARPG K Shivaji. The round table discussion focused on key issues of preventive vigilance in the pursuit of 'Naitik Bharat' which included training in ethics of public service, social audit of ethical practices, development of measurable metrics for corruption and disproportionately high impact corruption has on governance, the statement said.

The lead discussants emphasised the need for ethics being the cornerstone of public service, importance of awareness generation in preventive vigilance, role of chief vigilance officers, adoption of integrity pacts and online portal probity and the amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said. V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and other officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances took the pledge and were present for the observance of the vigilance day activities in DARPG, according to the statement.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryanas Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020