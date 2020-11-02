Left Menu
Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC) of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Monday. Director General of Police Abhay inaugurated the state's first such complex, from where a laboratory-cum- training centre and a social media analysis cell to be set up later will also function.

"Controlling cybercrimes is a major challenge for Odisha Police. At least one police personnel in every police station should be well efficient to investigate cybercrimes. A discussion has already been initiated with the National Police Academy for training of the police personnel in the state," the DGP said. The training will be provided by the National Digital Crime Research and Training Centre of the National Police Academy, he said.

The lab-cum training centre will impart training to police personnel as well as judicial officers of the state to enhance their knowledge on cybercrime. The complex has all modern equipment to tackle cybercrime offences, the DGP said.

Over 1,500 cybercrime cases were reported in Odisha last year while the number of such cases has already gone up to 2000 this year, sources said.

