Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Each transformation report provides administrators with helpful information about how their organization is using G Suite, Chromebooks, and progressing through Certification and Transformation programs. Based on the survey responses and usage information, it offers tailored recommendations and resources from Google for Education to help drive further impact on the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-11-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 08:45 IST
Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide
Image Credit: Google

Google has announced the availability of Transformation report(s), a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.

Each transformation report provides administrators with helpful information about how their organization is using G Suite, Chromebooks, and progressing through Certification and Transformation programs. Based on the survey responses and usage information, it offers tailored recommendations and resources from Google for Education to help drive further impact on the organization.

The Google for Education transformation reports are available only in the English language. The reports can be generated twice a year, enabling admins to identify areas of improvement across seven key areas of transformation that include Vision, learning, culture, technology, professional development, funding and sustainability, and community engagement.

To access their custom transformation report, G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education super admins are required to log in to the transformation report tool between November 2nd and November 20th. Once logged in, super admins have the option to share the transformation survey with key members of their leadership team.

The transformation reports are not available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...

Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech to try and create divisions among Indias religious co...

Indian team returns from Germany testing negative for COVID-19

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for the dreaded coronavirus for the second time. The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1. Th...

IPL 13: Was disappointed when I didn't get to play, says Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB on Monday but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he was disheartened to not get a game in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rahane has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020