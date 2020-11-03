Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Google has announced the availability of Transformation report(s), a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.

Each transformation report provides administrators with helpful information about how their organization is using G Suite, Chromebooks, and progressing through Certification and Transformation programs. Based on the survey responses and usage information, it offers tailored recommendations and resources from Google for Education to help drive further impact on the organization.

The Google for Education transformation reports are available only in the English language. The reports can be generated twice a year, enabling admins to identify areas of improvement across seven key areas of transformation that include Vision, learning, culture, technology, professional development, funding and sustainability, and community engagement.

To access their custom transformation report, G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education super admins are required to log in to the transformation report tool between November 2nd and November 20th. Once logged in, super admins have the option to share the transformation survey with key members of their leadership team.

The transformation reports are not available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Nonprofits customers.