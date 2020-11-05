High-value forest established at research institute

Coimbatore, Nov 5 (PTI): The Forest College and Research Institute on Thursday said it has made a pioneering attempt by setting up a high-value forest to attain the goal of increasing the green cover of the country and economic sustainability. The attempt is being made under the institutional development plan (IDP) of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

Establishment of forests and agro forestry plantation for productivity and increase of the green cover is the mandate of the institute located at Mettupalayam, Coimbatore district. For this purpose, high-value species such as red sanders, teak and sandalwood are planted in 15 acres at the institute.

The IDP forest was launched by TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar in the presence of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA), I Anwardeen. The high-value forest is expected to yield sustainable revenue to the institute after 15 to 20 years and the project is supported by World Bank through National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), a press release said.

The initiative would also help create self-reliance in raw material security besides protecting and conserving natural forest resources, the release said. Anwardeen and Kumar also initiated one lakh seed ball sowing programme incorporating seven indigenous tree species like sandal, soap nut, neem and tamarind, which would help enrich restoration process of native vegetation and augment the eco system services of the locality.

They also opened a R&D nursery, wood seasoning and preservation lab and value addition workshop which would help augment the education, research and outreach activities of the institute besides creating significant entrepreneurship development to graduating scholars, the release said..