Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRM University-AP Launches Postgraduate Programmes in Engineering

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh is all set to launch unique, innovative and research-oriented M.Tech programmes in Engineering disciplines such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering. The M.Tech programme at SRM AP is designed to empower students to innovative products and services across various domains in these disciplines.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:10 IST
SRM University-AP Launches Postgraduate Programmes in Engineering

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh is all set to launch unique, innovative and research-oriented M.Tech programmes in Engineering disciplines such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering. The curriculum is designed and developed keeping in view the industry needs, and latest trends in these disciplines for the holistic development of students. The enriching curricula with Core and Elective subjects, fine-tuned at par with top International Universities, will enable the students to emerge as innovative global professionals.

The students will be able to follow the multidisciplinary approach in design and development of new systems. Students will be imparted with knowledge in latest aspects and technologies through introductory and advanced level courses followed by hands-on experience in their areas of specialization. The Programmes are aimed at addressing the industry-academia skill-gap in new-age technologies including Internet of Things, E-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Materials and Manufacturing, among others. Students will be provided with adequate training, research and internship opportunities to groom themselves to meet the challenges of the real world. The M.Tech programme at SRM AP is designed to empower students to innovative products and services across various domains in these disciplines. The programme will provide an in-depth understanding of various processes, heralding the learners to fully contribute to the construction of a digital society.

Above all, as SRM University-AP believes in the definitive creation and dissemination of knowledge, and thus, no tuition, transport or accommodation fee will be charged to the student for pursuing M. Tech programme. In addition, a stipend of Rs. 60,000 per annum will be awarded to the students. Image 1: SRM University AP – Campus Image 2: Students at SRM University AP Campus PWR PWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM puts up a booming third quarter

General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in USD 4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak. GMs adjusted earnings were USD 2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Streets per-share ...

UK's COVID borrowing not sustainable, will need to balance finances - Sunak

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak said borrowing needed to fund economic support through the COVID pandemic was not sustainable in the long term after he announced the extension of the governments furlough scheme. We are paying for this...

Air quality 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad; affects healthy people

The air quality worsened in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday to reach severe levels, which affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, accor...

M&M offers discount, other benefits to govt employees on vehicle purchase

Auto maker Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday announced various benefits, including an additional cash discount of up to Rs 11,500, lower interest rates and easy EMIs, for government employees on its vehicle purchases. Under the Sarcar 2.0 prog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020