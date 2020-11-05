Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to be chief guest at IIT Delhi's 51st convocation ceremony on Nov 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the 51st convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Saturday during which 2019 graduating students will be awarded degrees. Director's Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student for his or her achievements in academics as well as extra-curricular activities," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:39 IST
PM Modi to be chief guest at IIT Delhi's 51st convocation ceremony on Nov 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the 51st convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Saturday during which 2019 graduating students will be awarded degrees. "The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the 51st Annual Convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on November 7. He will address the Convocation through video conferencing," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said at an online press conference on Thursday.

"The convocation will be conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the institute's Dogra Hall and an online webcast reaching out to all graduating students, their parents, distinguished alumni, invited guests and everyone else. Degrees will be conferred on 2019 graduating students," he added. The institute will award President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the Convocation. "The President's Gold Medal is awarded to a student who is topper amongst all graduating UG students for highest academic achievement or CGPA. Director's Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student for his or her achievements in academics as well as extra-curricular activities," he said. At the convocation, esteemed alumni with Alumni Awards 2020 will also be felicitated. "Five IIT Delhi alums will receive the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' and one alumnus will receive the 'Distinguished Alumni Service Award'," Rao added. Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who is adjudged the best among all MTech graduating students for general proficiency, including character and conduct, excellence in academic performance, extra-curricular activities and social service. Perfect 10 Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who secures CGPA of 10 out of 10. The Institute Silver Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student securing highest CGPA in respective programme.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands uncovers network helping Ugandan asylum seekers fake being gay

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Dutch government has said it will reassess the cases of dozens of Ugandans granted asylum after it uncovered a criminal network that helped would-be refugees from the count...

'As though we are dead': Unable to vote, Myanmar poll robs Rohingya of hope

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mohammad Yusuf voted in almost every Myanmar election from 1974 until 2010 - the last time ethnic Rohingya were allowed to vote in the country he still calls home after fleeing three...

China suspends entry into country by foreign nationals from India due to pandemic: Chinese embassy

The Chinese embassy here on Thursday said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian governme...

Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness programme in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020