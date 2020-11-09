Left Menu
NeGD, NLIU launch cyber law, digital forensics training program for officials

The program was launched at a virtual event which saw participation from judges from district courts, public prosecutors, additional director general of police, IG, DIG level officers, custom department officials, indirect tax and narcotics bureau, among others. Meghalaya chief secretary and state vigilance commissioner M S Rao said the course will be extremely useful to the law enforcement agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

National e-Governance Division in partnership with National Law Institute University, Bhopal on Monday launched an online post graduate diploma program in cyber law, crime investigation and digital forensics, under which 1,000 officials will be trained in next nine months. The goal of the program is to enable police officers, state cyber cells, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judicial officers to acquire the requisite skills to deal with cyber forensics cases efficiently and effectively as per the Indian Cyber Law while adopting global best practices, standards and guidelines, NeGD said in a statement.

"A Cyber Forensics Lab is being established in the premises of National Law University (NLU), Delhi for facilitating this course. Other law schools/universities like National Law School of India University (Bangalore), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Patiala) etc, will also be involved in the programme in future," the statement said. The program was launched at a virtual event which saw participation from judges from district courts, public prosecutors, additional director general of police, IG, DIG level officers, custom department officials, indirect tax and narcotics bureau, among others.

Meghalaya chief secretary and state vigilance commissioner M S Rao said the course will be extremely useful to the law enforcement agencies. He said the rise in digital technology has led to a rise in the number of cybercrime cases, including fraudulent and fake business transactions, obscene content and defamation, fake news.

Rao said location and identification of cybercriminals is an issue along with delayed response from service providers. In addition to use of technologies and capacity building, creating general awareness among citizens is critical for the programme, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

