Left Menu
Development News Edition

JIPMER course: Probe into fake nativity certificates begins

It was stated in the letter, a copy of which was distributed to reporters, that the government had received complaints that names of candidates from other states had figured in the merit list published recently under the Puducherry quota for admission to the MBBS course in the institute. The Revenue authorities have therefore now asked the management of JIPMER to verify at their level genuineness of nativity certificates.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST
JIPMER course: Probe into fake nativity certificates begins

Puducherry, Nov 9 (PTI): The Puducherry administration has commenced a probe into the allegation of fake nativity certificates submitted by other state candidates for admission to MBBS under the quota for the Union Territory. The Department of Revenue has asked the centrally administered JIPMER to furnish copies of certificates of all the provisionally selected candidates under the quota of residence of Puducherry for verification of the certificates.

The Special Officer of the department A Sureshraj has issued the letter to the Dean of the medical college on Monday as part of the probe initiated by the District Collector T Arun. It was stated in the letter, a copy of which was distributed to reporters, that the government had received complaints that names of candidates from other states had figured in the merit list published recently under the Puducherry quota for admission to the MBBS course in the institute.

The Revenue authorities have therefore now asked the management of JIPMER to verify at their level genuineness of nativity certificates. The letter said the dual residence claim is also doubted against a few candidates based on their declaration of nativity. The opposition AIADMK has urged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to intervene in the allegedly irregularity in admission of students to the MBBS course.

Leader of the Legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan who presented a petition to the Lt Governor urged her to requisition services of the CBI to go into the issue. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had on Sunday said the government had received complaints of candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having submitted fake certificate for admission in JIPMER under the Puducherry quota.

He had said the Collector was askedto go into the allegations and take action to protect local students. Bedi said in whats app message that she had requested the director of the college not to finalise admissions pending verification of documents alleged to be fake.PTI COR NVG NVG

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian president, two top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020