Create employment opportunities in private sector: MP Guv

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday stressed on the need to create employment opportunities in the private sector and said the state should work towards attracting investment and providing basic facilities to companies wanting to set up units.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday stressed on the need to create employment opportunities in the private sector and said the state should work towards attracting investment and providing basic facilities to companies wanting to set up units. Voicing support for the "Aatmanirbhar" (self-relaint) programme, she said skill development should be a focus area.

Besides enhancing skills, focus should be on making people 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and in many states work in this direction is going on, the Governor said while talking to PTI at the Raj Bhavan here. Patel is the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and holds the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The government needs to work in all directions - education, industry, health and other sectors - in tandem for development of the state, she said when asked what should be priorities of the government in Madhya Pradesh. Patel said conducive atmosphere should be created for attracting investment in the state and the government must support industries interested in setting up units by providing them land, electricity and other basic facilities.

She said job opportunities should be created in the private sector and added that loans granted under the Centre's 'Mudra' scheme has helped in expanding self-employment avenues. Answering a question, the governor said governments should carry forward good schemes of the previous administration.

There is no harm in carrying forward good schemes implemented by the previous government as that ensures continuity in development, she said. Asked about the main difference between Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in terms of development, Patel said, In Gujarat people are not dependent mainly on agriculture which is the case in MP and UP." Patel is a former chief minister of Gujarat.

"There (in Gujarat), if a family has two sons, then it will be ensured that one of them works in industries and the other takes up agriculture. "But here (in MP and UP) it is not like that. All children work in the same agriculture field and land-holdings gets divided among siblings, reducing their size after a few generations," Patel said.

Therefore, it is necessary to maintain balance and get benefits from both fields - agriculture and industries, she said. The governor insisted on providing quality education to children in the state for betterment of their future.

Training should also be given to educators so that they can impart quality teaching to students, said the governor, who was a teacher before joining politics..

